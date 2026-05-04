ONE Gas Inc. Reveals Increase In Q1 Income

(RTTNews) - ONE Gas Inc. (OGS) reported earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $128.67 million, or $2.04 per share. This compares with $119.42 million, or $1.98 per share, last year.

Excluding items, ONE Gas Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $133.39 million or $2.11 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 11.1% to $831.71 million from $935.19 million last year.

ONE Gas Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $128.67 Mln. vs. $119.42 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.04 vs. $1.98 last year. -Revenue: $831.71 Mln vs. $935.19 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 4.83 To $ 4.95

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