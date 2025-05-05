ONE Gas Inc. Q1 Profit Advances, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - ONE Gas Inc. (OGS) released earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $119.42 million, or $1.98 per share. This compares with $99.32 million, or $1.75 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.86 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 23.3% to $935.19 million from $758.32 million last year.

ONE Gas Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $119.42 Mln. vs. $99.32 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.98 vs. $1.75 last year. -Revenue: $935.19 Mln vs. $758.32 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.20 to $4.32

