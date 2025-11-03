ONE Gas Inc. Announces Rise In Q3 Profit

(RTTNews) - ONE Gas Inc. (OGS) reported a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $26.47 million, or $0.44 per share. This compares with $19.27 million, or $0.34 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 11.4% to $379.13 million from $340.40 million last year.

ONE Gas Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $26.47 Mln. vs. $19.27 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.44 vs. $0.34 last year. -Revenue: $379.13 Mln vs. $340.40 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.34 to $4.40

