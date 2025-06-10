ONE Gas to Benefit From Regulated Operations & Strategic Investments

ONE Gas, Inc. OGS continues to benefit from its strategic capital expenditures for pipeline integrity and extension of services to new areas. The company is expected to benefit from 100% regulated operations and a high percentage of residential customers.



However, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company has to face risks related to the seasonality of its business and strong competition from other clean energy sources.

Factors Acting in Favor of OGS

ONE Gas invested $703.2 million in 2024 and expects capital expenditures, including asset removal costs, of $750 million in 2025. The ongoing capital expenditures are directed toward pipeline integrity, extension of services to new areas, increase in system capacity, pipeline replacements, automated meter reading, government-mandated pipeline relocations, facilities, information technology assets and cybersecurity.



New rates implemented in Oklahoma, Kansas and Texas should further boost annual revenues. Pending rate cases, once approved, will further boost its top line. In addition, ONE Gas’ supply assets are in close proximity to gas reserves. This results in lower transportation, storage and commodity costs, while providing it with a competitive advantage. The company continues to provide high-quality services to customers.



This 100% regulated natural gas distribution utility has a high percentage of residential customers, providing stability and strong visibility of future earnings. More than 92% of the customers served by the company are from the residential category. It was able to register higher customer additions and is expected to continue to do so over the long term, courtesy of improving economic conditions in its service territories.

Challenges Faced by OGS

Natural gas sales to residential and commercial customers are seasonal, as a substantial portion of their natural gas requirements is for heating. Accordingly, the demand for natural gas is higher during the months of November through March than in the other months of the year. If winter weather is warmer, it would have an adverse impact on the demand and profitability of the company.



The natural gas industry is highly competitive and OGS has to compete against a large number of competitors to retain customers and prove the reliability of its services.

OGS Stock’s Price Performance

In the past six months, shares of the company have risen 3.5% against the industry’s 2.1% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the same industry are Atmos Energy ATO, MDU Resources Group MDU and UGI Corporation UGI, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



ATO’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 7.19%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ATO’s fiscal 2025 earnings per share (EPS) implies a year-over-year improvement of 6%.



MDU’s long-term earnings growth rate is 6.46%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MDU’s 2025 EPS implies a year-over-year increase of 5.6%.



UGI’s long-term earnings growth rate is 5.2%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for UGI’s fiscal 2025 EPS indicates year-over-year growth of 1.6%.





Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

UGI Corporation (UGI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

MDU Resources Group, Inc. (MDU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ONE Gas, Inc. (OGS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.