One FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) insider upped their stake by 29% in the previous year

Viewing insider transactions for FutureFuel Corp.'s (NYSE:FF ) over the last year, we see that insiders were net buyers. This means that a larger number of shares were purchased by insiders in relation to shares sold.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

FutureFuel Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Non-Executive Director Donald Bedell for US$164k worth of shares, at about US$8.40 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$7.31 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. Donald Bedell was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

Donald Bedell bought 25.00k shares over the last 12 months at an average price of US$7.97. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:FF Insider Trading Volume August 2nd 2022

Does FutureFuel Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Based on our data, FutureFuel insiders have about 0.9% of the stock, worth approximately US$3.0m. We do note, however, it is possible insiders have an indirect interest through a private company or other corporate structure. We prefer to see high levels of insider ownership.

So What Do The FutureFuel Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded FutureFuel shares in the last quarter. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. We'd like to see bigger individual holdings. However, we don't see anything to make us think FutureFuel insiders are doubting the company. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For example, FutureFuel has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is potentially serious) we think you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

