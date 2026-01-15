One Fund Walked Away From a $31.5M High-Yield Position -- Here's What Investors Should Know

Key Points

Ocean Park Asset Management sold 1.13 million shares of FALN in the fourth quarter.

The shares were worth about $31.48 million based on previously disclosed data.

The move represents a 1.48% change in 13F reportable assets under management.

Ocean Park Asset Management sold out its entire stake in the iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN), according to a Wednesday SEC filing, cashing out of a position previously worth about $31.48 million.

What happened

What else to know

This liquidation reduced the fund's exposure to FALN from 1.3% of assets under management in the prior quarter.

Top holdings after the filing:

NYSEMKT:USHY: $286.75 million (13.5% of AUM)

NYSEMKT:HYG: $268.80 million (12.6% of AUM)

NYSEMKT:JNK: $185.32 million (8.7% of AUM)

NYSEMKT:SPYM: $166.14 million (7.8% of AUM)

NASDAQ:BND: $111.62 million (5.2% of AUM)

As of Wednesday, shares of FALN were priced at $27.54, up about 3% over the past year.

ETF overview

Metric Value AUM $1.85 billion Dividend yield 6.3% Price (as of market close 1/14/26) $27.54 1-year total return 9%

ETF snapshot

FALN'S investment strategy focuses on tracking an index of U.S. dollar-denominated high-yield corporate bonds that were previously rated investment grade ("fallen angels").

The portfolio is composed primarily of fixed income securities, with at least 80% of assets invested in the underlying index constituents and at least 90% in eligible fixed income instruments.

It's structured as an exchange-traded fund with a competitive dividend yield and diversified exposure to the fallen angels segment of the bond market.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF provides investors with access to a diversified portfolio of high yield corporate bonds that have experienced downgrades from investment grade status.

By tracking a transparent, rules-based index, the ETF delivers systematic exposure to this unique segment of the fixed income market while maintaining broad diversification and liquidity.

What this transaction means for investors

This move is interesting because it comes alongside another trim in a fallen angels fund. Ocean Park also cut roughly $7 million from the VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF last year, reducing exposure even as yields hovered around 6%. Now, by fully exiting the iShares version, the firm has effectively stepped back from the fallen angel trade by more than half. That matters because fallen angels tend to shine during recovery phases, when downgrades stabilize and spreads tighten. Once that compression plays out, returns increasingly hinge on carry rather than price upside.



The fundamentals for FALN, however, have not collapsed. It still offers a 30-day SEC yield north of 6%, an effective duration under five years, and historically higher credit quality than the broader junk bond market. But those attributes look less compelling when spreads are tight and macro uncertainty remains elevated.



Even after both sales, Ocean Park remains heavily allocated to high yield through USHY, HYG, and JNK, so this is not a retreat from income, but rather potentially a rotation away from a specific credit subset whose best days may already be behind it for now.



