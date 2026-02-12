One Fund Sold $21 Million in Vipshop Stock as E-Commerce Giant Posts $3 Billion in Revenue

Key Points

London-based North of South Capital reduced its Vipshop stake by 1,093,316 shares in the fourth quarter; the estimated transaction value was $21.04 million based on the average fourth-quarter price.

The quarter-end value of the Vipshop position fell by $25.88 million, reflecting both the share sale and stock price movement during the period.

After the trade, the fund held 2,262,683 Vipshop shares valued at $40.03 million at quarter's end.

On February 12, North of South Capital disclosed in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing that it sold 1,093,316 shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS), an estimated $21.04 million transaction based on average fourth-quarter pricing.

What happened

According to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission dated February 12, North of South Capital LLP sold 1,093,316 shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited during the fourth quarter. The estimated value of the shares sold was $21.04 million based on the average closing price for the quarter. The fund’s remaining Vipshop stake was 2,262,683 shares, valued at $40.03 million at quarter’s end. Meanwhile, the position’s value declined by $25.88 million, a figure reflecting both the sale and quarter-end price movement.

What else to know

Following the sale, Vipshop represents 3.6% of North of South Capital LLP’s 13F reportable assets, down from 6.3% in the prior quarter.

Top five holdings after the filing:

NYSE: IBN: $220.18 million (19.8% of AUM)

NYSE: TSM: $137.90 million (12.4% of AUM)

NASDAQ: JD: $122.06 million (11.0% of AUM)

NYSE: YMM: $116.40 million (10.5% of AUM)

NYSE: PAAS: $111.27 million (10.0% of AUM)

As of February 11, Vipshop shares were priced at $17.56, up 20.9% over the past year and outperforming the S&P 500 by 6.55 percentage points.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close February 11, 2026) $17.56 Market Capitalization $8.82 billion Revenue (TTM) $15.46 billion Net Income (TTM) $1.03 billion

Company snapshot

Vipshop Holdings offers a broad range of products including apparel, cosmetics, footwear, home goods, electronics, food, and consumer finance services primarily through its vip.com and vipshop.com online platforms.

The company operates a direct-to-consumer e-commerce model, generating revenue from product sales, logistics, and value-added services such as supply chain and technology support.

It targets value-conscious consumers in China seeking branded merchandise at discounted prices, with a focus on repeat customers and brand partnerships.

Vipshop Holdings Limited is a leading online discount retailer in China, leveraging a diversified product portfolio and robust logistics infrastructure to serve millions of customers nationwide. The company’s strategy centers on deep supplier relationships and exclusive brand partnerships to secure attractive pricing and drive customer loyalty. Vipshop’s scale and focus on value-oriented consumers underpin its competitive position in the Chinese specialty retail sector.

What this transaction means for investors

North of Sea certainly made a decisive cut to Vipshop last quarter, but it held onto a non-negligible $40 million stake in the firm, and the performance might suggest why. Vipshop delivered third-quarter revenue of RMB21.4 billion, or $3.0 billion, up 3.4% year over year, while net income attributable to shareholders climbed 16.8% to RMB1.2 billion, or $171.5 million.



More broadly, this portfolio leans heavily into large emerging market and Asia tech names, including $220.18 million in ICICI Bank, $137.90 million in Taiwan Semiconductor, and $122.06 million in JD.com. Within that mix, Vipshop is now a mid-tier China consumer play rather than a core pillar.



For long-term investors, the takeaway is straightforward. Vipshop is generating profits and cash, buying back stock, and guiding for up to 5% revenue growth next quarter. In other words, the trim looks tactical, and the business still looks durable.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool recommends JD.com. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.