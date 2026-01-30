One Fund Makes Webull 12% of Its Portfolio With a Nearly $40 Million Bet

Key Points

Yong Rong initiated a stake of 5 million shares in Webull Corporation.

The shares were worth about $38.85 million at quarter-end.

The position represents 11.78% of reportable assets under management.

Yong Rong (HK) Asset Management Ltd disclosed a new position in Webull Corporation (NASDAQ:BULL) as of January 29, acquiring 5 million shares in an estimated $38.85 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to an SEC filing published January 29, Yong Rong Asset Management initiated a new position in Webull Corporation (NASDAQ:BULL), acquiring 5 million shares. The quarter-end value of the position totaled $38.85 million.

What else to know

This new position accounts for 11.78% of the fund’s reportable U.S. equity assets as of December 31.

Top holdings after the filing:

NYSE: CRCL: $78.84 million (24.0% of AUM)

NASDAQ: GOOGL: $47.01 million (14.3% of AUM)

NASDAQ: SUPX: $43.09 million (13.1% of AUM)

NASDAQ: BULL: $38.85 million (11.78% of AUM)

NASDAQ: ETHA: $32.91 million (10.0% of AUM)

As of January 29, Webull Corporation shares were priced at $7.34.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of 1/29/26) $7.34 Market capitalization $3.68 billion Revenue (TTM) $513.50 million Net Income (TTM) $32.49 million

Company Snapshot

Webull Corporation offers a digital investment platform with trading services, wealth management product distribution, market data, user community features, and investor education resources.

The company operates a technology-driven business model focused on providing accessible, data-rich trading and investment tools to retail investors.

It serves a broad retail investor base, leveraging a large employee workforce and a global digital presence.

Webull Corporation operates at scale in the digital brokerage and wealth management sector, leveraging a technology-first approach to serve over a thousand employees and a broad retail investor base. The company's strategy centers on providing accessible, data-rich trading and investment tools, positioning it competitively among online financial platforms. Its integrated ecosystem and commitment to investor education support continued user engagement and growth opportunities.

What this transaction means for investors

Dedicating nearly 12% of a portfolio to a single equity is not a casual allocation. It signals a clear view on where upside may be mispriced and where sentiment has arguably overcorrected.



Webull Corporation sits in a tough spot for public-market investors. Shares were recently trading around $7.34, a level that reflects muted expectations for near-term growth, intense competition across retail brokerage, and lingering skepticism toward fintech platforms after a bruising cycle. Yet the underlying business still operates at scale, with millions of funded accounts, global reach, and a trading-first ecosystem that skews younger and more active than traditional brokerages.



The latest quarterly results showed stable user engagement and continued investment in platform capabilities, even as revenue growth remains tied to market activity and trading volumes. That cyclicality is exactly the point. Total revenues climbed 55% to $156.9 million in the third quarter from one year earlier, and when more risk appetite returns, platforms built around active retail participation tend to re-rate quickly.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

