One Fund Just Sold $23 Million of This Major Freight Stock. Here's What Investors Should Know

Triton Wealth Management sold 481,779 shares of Knight-Swift in the fourth quarter; the estimated transaction value was $22.58 million based on quarterly average prices.

Meanwhile, the quarter-end position value decreased by $20.88 million, reflecting both share sales and stock price movement.

The post-trade stake was 49,338 shares valued at $2.93 million.

On February 4, Triton Wealth Management, PLLC reported selling 481,779 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings (NYSE:KNX), an estimated $22.58 million trade based on quarterly average pricing, according to a new SEC filing.

What happened

According to a SEC filing dated February 4, Triton Wealth Management, PLLC reduced its holding in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings by 481,779 shares, with the estimated transaction value at $22.58 million based on average closing prices for the quarter. The fund’s quarter-end position in Knight-Swift fell by $20.88 million, a figure that incorporates both trading and price changes.

What else to know

The sale leaves Knight-Swift at 1.1% of Triton’s $265.88 million in reportable U.S. equity assets under management

Top holdings after the filing:

NYSEMKT: SCHG: $46.85 million (17.6% of AUM)

NYSEMKT: SPMO: $28.69 million (10.8% of AUM)

NASDAQ: QQQ: $25.74 million (9.7% of AUM)

NYSEMKT: BUFR: $11.05 million (4.2% of AUM)

NASDAQ: AAPL: $10.54 million (4.0% of AUM)

As of February 4, shares of Knight-Swift were priced at $60.16, up 8.2% over the past year and underperforming the S&P 500 by 5.75 percentage points.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $7.47 billion Net income (TTM) $65.95 million Dividend yield 1.20% Price (as of February 4) $60.16

Company snapshot

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings offers truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), logistics, and intermodal transportation services, with revenue generated primarily from freight hauling, logistics, and support services across the U.S., Mexico, and Canada.

The company operates a diversified business model combining owned and independent contractor fleets, logistics brokerage, intermodal container operations, and value-added services such as equipment leasing and maintenance.

It serves a broad customer base across retail, food and beverage, consumer products, automotive, manufacturing, and building materials sectors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings is one of North America's largest and most diversified freight transportation providers, leveraging a multi-segment platform to serve a wide array of industries. The company’s scale, integrated logistics capabilities, and extensive asset base enable it to deliver comprehensive solutions across truckload, LTL, and intermodal markets. Its strategic focus on operational efficiency, network optimization, and value-added services positions Knight-Swift as a leading partner for shippers seeking reliable and flexible transportation solutions.

What this transaction means for investors

The broader freight industry is crawling out of a long downturn, but the latest quarter for Knight-Swift showed how uneven that recovery still is. Revenue slipped 0.4% year over year to about $1.86 billion, and reported results swung to a small net loss after $52.9 million in impairment charges tied to brand consolidation. Strip those out, though, and the business remained profitable, posting $50.9 million in adjusted net income and $0.31 in adjusted EPS.



Perhaps more important for long-term investors is cash. Free cash flow reached $763 million in 2025, supported by disciplined capex and strong operating cash generation. The balance sheet remains sturdy with roughly $1.1 billion in liquidity and $7.1 billion in equity, giving management flexibility as capacity tightens and pricing power slowly returns.



Within this portfolio, the move looks less like a loss of conviction and more like risk management. The position still sits at close to $3 million, suggesting continued belief in the cycle while acknowledging near-term volatility.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

