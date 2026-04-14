One Fund Just Disclosed a New $5 Million Bet on a Defense Fund With 88% Industrials Exposure. Here's What to Know

Key Points

Bay Harbor initiated a 140,090-share stake in IDEF during the first quarter; the shares were worth $4.58 million at quarter's end.

The stake represents a 1.19% increase in 13F reportable AUM.

This marks the fund’s establishment of a new position outside its top five holdings.

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On April 14, 2026, Bay Harbor Wealth Management disclosed a new position in the iShares Defense Industrials Active ETF (NASDAQ:IDEF), acquiring 140,090 shares worth $4.58 million at quarter-end.

What happened

According to an SEC filing dated April 14, 2026, Bay Harbor Wealth Management acquired 140,090 shares of the iShares Defense Industrials Active ETF (NASDAQ:IDEF), initiating a new stake. The quarter-end position value was $4.58 million.

What else to know

This is a new position for the fund, representing 1.19% of its reportable AUM as of March 31, 2026.

Top holdings after the filing: NYSEMKT: DFAU: $31.95 million (8.3% of AUM) NASDAQ: IUSB: $21.29 million (5.5% of AUM) NYSEMKT: VUG: $20.84 million (5.4% of AUM) NYSEMKT: VEA: $20.55 million (5.3% of AUM) NYSEMKT: IVV: $19.78 million (5.1% of AUM)



ETF overview

Metric Value Price (as of Monday) $34.86 Net assets $3.3 billion One-year price change 37%

ETF snapshot

IDEF offers exposure to companies within the defense and industrial sectors through an actively managed exchange-traded fund structure.

It targets institutional and individual investors seeking diversified access to the defense and industrial industries.

The iShares Defense Industrials Active ETF provides investors with a professionally managed vehicle for accessing a broad range of defense and industrial sector equities. The fund leverages BlackRock's expertise in portfolio construction and active management to seek attractive risk-adjusted returns within this specialized market segment. Its strategy is designed to serve clients aiming for targeted exposure to industries critical to national security and infrastructure.

What this transaction means for investors

This purchase appears to be a focused bet on a specific macro trend rather than just a passive investment, and it comes as escalating tensions in the Middle East coincide with increased defense budgets worldwide, suggesting Bar Harbor might be anticipating prolonged geopolitical tensions.



The ETF itself is designed for this scenario. It has around $3.3 billion in assets and a relatively focused portfolio of 109 stocks, with a significant emphasis on industrials, which account for over 88% of its exposure. Key holdings include companies like RTX, Lockheed Martin, and Northrop Grumman, which are all likely to benefit from cycles of defense spending. At only about 1.2% of assets under management, this isn't a major holding compared to larger positions like DFAU at 8.3% or IVV at 5.1%, but it still represents a meaningful strategic move within a diversified portfolio, and that’s notable as the market remains heavily influenced by ongoing tensions.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and Vanguard Growth ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.