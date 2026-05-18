One Fund Exited Polaris — the company Fundamentals Are What Matter

Key Points

Exited full position in Polaris, reducing holdings by 210,272 shares; estimated transaction value ~$13.17 million (based on quarterly average price)

Quarter-end position value fell by $13.30 million, reflecting both share sale and price movements

Represents a 5.06% shift in 13F assets under management (AUM)

Post-trade, no shares or value remain in Polaris

The position previously accounted for 5.3% of the fund’s AUM in the prior quarter

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On May 13, 2026, Silver Heights Capital Management Inc disclosed in an SEC filing that it sold out its entire position in Polaris (NYSE:PII), an estimated $13.17 million transaction based on quarterly average pricing.

Exited full position in Polaris, reducing holdings by 210,272 shares; estimated transaction value ~$13.17 million (based on quarterly average price)

Quarter-end position value fell by $13.30 million, reflecting both share sale and price movements

Represents a 5.06% shift in 13F assets under management (AUM)

Post-trade, no shares or value remain in Polaris

The position previously accounted for 5.3% of the fund’s AUM in the prior quarter

What happened

According to the SEC filing dated May 13, 2026, Silver Heights Capital Management Inc sold all 210,272 shares of Polaris during the first quarter. The estimated transaction value was approximately $13.17 million, calculated using the period’s average closing price. The quarter-end value of the position fell by $13.30 million, a figure that includes both the effect of trading activity and price changes.

What else to know

This was a full exit: Polaris now accounts for 0% of fund AUM, down from 5.3% in the previous quarter

Top holdings after the sale: NASDAQ: IRDM: $142.74 million (54.9% of AUM) NYSE: HEI.A: $42.08 million (16.2% of AUM) NYSE: KMX: $38.16 million (14.7% of AUM) NASDAQ: ADBE: $37.23 million (14.3% of AUM)

As of May 15, 2026, shares of Polaris were priced at $64.65, up 69% over the past year and outperforming the S&P 500 by 43.8 percentage points

Company/Etf overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $7.27 billion Net income (TTM) ($445.3 million) Dividend yield 4.17% Price (as of market close May 15, 2026) $64.65

Company/Etf snapshot

PII offers a diversified portfolio of power sports vehicles, including off-road vehicles, snowmobiles, motorcycles, and boats, as well as related accessories, parts, and apparel.

Polaris generates revenue through the design, manufacturing, and sale of vehicles and aftermarket products via dealers, distributors, direct retail, and e-commerce channels.

the company targets recreational and utility consumers, outdoor enthusiasts, and commercial customers in global markets.

Polaris is a leading manufacturer and marketer of power sports vehicles and related products, operating at scale with a broad product lineup and global distribution. The company leverages a multi-channel sales approach, combining a strong dealer network with direct-to-consumer and e-commerce strategies to reach diverse customer segments.

What this transaction means for investors

When a stock is up 75% in a year and an institution exits the full position, the natural question isn't what the fund is doing next — it's whether the rally has already priced in the good news. For Polaris, that's where to start. Power sports is consumer discretionary, which means it moves with consumer confidence and credit availability. After a run like this, check whether earnings growth kept pace with the price — a stock that moved 75% on expanding multiples carries a different risk profile than one that moved on earnings. Polaris's dealer channel also carries inventory exposure, so look at current dealer health before drawing conclusions about the next leg. The institutional exit doesn't tell you much about the company. Funds sell for reasons unrelated to the underlying business. What matters is whether Polaris's fundamentals justify the current price after a strong year. If you're deciding whether to buy, hold, or trim, that's the question — not what one fund did with its position.

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Seena Hassouna has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Adobe, CarMax, and Heico. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2028 $330 calls on Adobe and short January 2028 $340 calls on Adobe. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.