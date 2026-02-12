One Fund Discloses $11 Million Bank OZK Stock Buy Even as Stock Lags S&P 500

Key Points

Hodges Capital Management added 228,146 Bank OZK shares; the estimated trade size was $10.67 million.

Meanwhile, the position value increased by $9.97 million, reflecting both share purchases and stock price movement.

The quarter-end stake was 335,846 shares valued at $15.46 million.

On February 11, Hodges Capital Management Inc. disclosed a buy of 228,146 Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) shares, an estimated $10.67 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated February 11, Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought 228,146 additional shares of Bank OZK in the fourth quarter. The estimated value of this trade was $10.67 million, calculated using the average closing price for the quarter. The fund’s total position value in Bank OZK increased by $9.97 million by quarter-end, reflecting both the purchase and changes in the stock price.

What else to know

Top holdings after the filing:

NASDAQ: NVDA: $39.60 million (3.44% of AUM)

NYSE: SN: $34.20 million (2.97% of AUM)

NASDAQ: WULF: $32.94 million (2.86% of AUM)

NYSE: CLF: $30.55 million (2.66% of AUM)

NYSE: TPL: $29.95 million (2.60% of AUM)

As of February 10, shares of Bank OZK were priced at $50.55, up 2.43% over the past year and underperforming the S&P 500 by 12.0 percentage points.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $1.70 billion Net Income (TTM) $721.70 million Dividend Yield 3.61% Price (as of market close 2026-02-10) $50.55

Company Snapshot

Bank OZK is a regional financial institution with a diversified portfolio of banking products and services, operating approximately offices across several U.S. states. It offers a broad suite of retail and commercial banking products, including deposits, real estate and business loans, trust and wealth management, and treasury management services. The company generates revenue primarily from net interest income on loans and deposits, as well as fee-based services such as wealth management and transaction processing. It serves individual consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, and commercial real estate clients across multiple states, with a focus on regional banking markets.

What this transaction means for investors

Hodges Capital's move suggests that it believes steady operators can still compound in a choppy rate environment.



Bank OZK’s fourth quarter net income of $171.9 million slipped 3.5% year over year, but full-year earnings of $699.3 million were essentially flat versus 2024, while loans grew 7.8% and deposits climbed 7.5%. Net interest income reached a record $1.59 billion, and management is openly targeting another record EPS year in 2026. That combination of balance sheet growth and profitability discipline matters more than short-term stock moves.



The position remains modest relative to larger holdings in higher-volatility names like Nvidia and Cleveland-Cliffs, which makes this look less like a swing-for-the-fences trade and more like a ballast play. With $40.8 billion in assets and operations across nine states, Bank OZK offers exposure to commercial real estate and regional growth without stretching valuation on momentum. Long-term investors should watch credit quality and loan mix, but consistent earnings power and deposit growth are the kind of fundamentals that quietly drive compounding.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia and SharkNinja. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

