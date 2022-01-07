One Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) insider reduced their stake by 67% in the previous year

From what we can see, insiders were net sellers in Freedom Holding Corp.'s (NASDAQ:FRHC ) during the past 12 months. That is, insiders sold the stock in greater numbers than they purchased it.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Freedom Holding Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Independent Director, Boris Cherdabayev, for US$804k worth of shares, at about US$64.85 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$68.36. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. It is worth noting that this sale was 67% of Boris Cherdabayev's holding. Boris Cherdabayev was the only individual insider to sell over the last year.

Boris Cherdabayev ditched 18.47k shares over the year. The average price per share was US$64.08. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqCM:FRHC Insider Trading Volume January 7th 2022

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Freedom Holding insiders own 72% of the company, currently worth about US$2.9b based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Freedom Holding Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Freedom Holding insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. While we feel good about high insider ownership of Freedom Holding, we can't say the same about the selling of shares. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Freedom Holding. For example, Freedom Holding has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is concerning) we think you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

