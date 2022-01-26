One First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) insider reduced their stake by 38% in the previous year

Looking at First Financial Northwest, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:FFNW ) insider transactions over the last year, we can see that insiders were net sellers. That is, there were more number of shares sold by insiders than there were purchased.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

First Financial Northwest Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the President, Joseph Kiley, sold US$229k worth of shares at a price of US$13.88 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$16.67). We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. We note that the biggest single sale was only 38% of Joseph Kiley's holding. Joseph Kiley was the only individual insider to sell shares in the last twelve months.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:FFNW Insider Trading Volume January 26th 2022

I will like First Financial Northwest better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Does First Financial Northwest Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Our data indicates that First Financial Northwest insiders own about US$6.9m worth of shares (which is 4.5% of the company). Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

What Might The Insider Transactions At First Financial Northwest Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no First Financial Northwest insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. The insider transactions at First Financial Northwest are not inspiring us to buy. We also note that, as far as we can see, insider ownership is fairly low, compared to other companies. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing First Financial Northwest. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with First Financial Northwest (including 1 which is a bit unpleasant).

But note: First Financial Northwest may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.