One Fifth of Q2 Earnings Are In: Here's What We know So Far

Two weeks ago, before earnings started, I wrote a piece saying that the Q2 reports, even if they were generally perceived as “bad,” would probably prove to be supportive of stocks. The logic behind that was that the problems that would be cited by management to explain poor performances were real and well-known (inflation, supply chain issues, covid disruptions, Russia's invasion of Ukraine, etc), and that they almost certainly were priced into stocks. It is a problematic time for corporations pretty much across the board, but with the S&P 500 more than twenty percent below its highs to start the year, the market has clearly prepared itself for a rough earnings season. The good news, though, is that the actual numbers aren’t that bad.

As always, of course, there is a glass half empty and glass half full way of looking at what we know so far, with around one fifth of S&P 500 companies having reported. Both arguments use the same set of facts; it is just the framing that is different. The pessimists point out that so far, Q2 has been the worst rate of same quarter earnings growth since 2020. That is true. Optimists, on the other hand, accent the fact that while 4.8% earnings growth is low, it is a positive number. That is also true.

Which side should investors listen to?

I would point out here that all too often, which of the above interpretations people favor is based on their political affiliation. There is a persistent, if nonsensical belief in America that the president is responsible for what goes on in the stock market, so Biden’s opponents will emphasize the bad and his supporters the good. If you are a regular reader, you will know what I think of those who filter market analysis through a partisan political view, but most commentators do, and it is important to understand that. Once you do, you can discount both extremes and focus on what actually matters.

I frequently say that when it comes to news and data of any kind, the market’s mood and positioning in front of a release often matter more than the actual numbers. That is the case here. The first six months of this year have been about the stock market bracing itself for bad news. Now that the news is coming in, it doesn’t seem as bad as feared. That will inevitably produce a rally, especially as there is some evidence that the drop was overdone.

A one-year chart for the S&P 500 shows the index just over ten percent below its level a year ago. Some of that is down to an adjustment in the multiple of earnings to reflect a more pessimistic view but, ultimately, the market reflects corporate profitability. With profits up 4.8% compared to Q2 2021 and stocks down 10%, something had to give. The problem, though, is that the market looks forwards, not backwards, and that view is less encouraging.

Last week, I warned that what we are seeing now was probably a relief rally, and not to be trusted. Subsequent earnings suggest it is a bit more than that; it is starting to look like the selling was overdone in the light of actual Q2 performance. That gives stocks a more bullish outlook, at least for the next few weeks. The problem, though, is that corporations are also increasingly pessimistic about the rest of the year.

Negative outlook adjustments have outnumbered positive by ten to one in these early earnings reports. which isn't surprising given that the problems mentioned above aren’t going away. Last week’s 9.1% inflation print prompted speculation that the Fed at their meeting this week might raise rates by a full percentage point rather than the three-quarters previously forecast. The dollar is still strong and likely to take another leg higher after this week’s hike. The war in Ukraine drags on. Input prices and wages are still climbing, with continuing supply chain disruptions and a persistent labor shortage.

Overall, while last week’s earnings releases improved the picture of what happened last quarter, not much else has changed. Assuming that the Fed sticks with a 75-basis-point hike this week, the rally may continue and may even last a bit longer than a normal relief rally. However, unless something changes drastically in the global economy while that play out, we may not have seen the overall bottom for stocks quite yet.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.