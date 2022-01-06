One Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS) insider reduced their stake by 25% in the previous year

Insiders were net sellers of Federal Signal Corporation's (NYSE:FSS ) stock during the past year. That is, insiders sold more stock than they bought.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Federal Signal Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the insider, Svetlana Vinokur, for US$261k worth of shares, at about US$38.40 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$43.15. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. We note that the biggest single sale was only 25% of Svetlana Vinokur's holding. The only individual insider seller over the last year was Svetlana Vinokur.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:FSS Insider Trading Volume January 6th 2022

I will like Federal Signal better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Does Federal Signal Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 2.3% of Federal Signal shares, worth about US$62m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Federal Signal Insiders?

The fact that there have been no Federal Signal insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. We don't take much encouragement from the transactions by Federal Signal insiders. But we do like the fact that insiders own a fair chunk of the company. Therefore, you should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for Federal Signal.

Of course Federal Signal may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.