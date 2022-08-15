One Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) insider reduced their stake by 98% in the previous year

Insiders were net sellers of Eventbrite, Inc.'s (NYSE:EB ) stock during the past year. That is, insiders sold more stock than they bought.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Eventbrite Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Chief Technology Officer, Vivek Sagi, for US$1.1m worth of shares, at about US$16.06 per share. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$8.19). So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price. The only individual insider seller over the last year was Vivek Sagi.

Vivek Sagi divested 80.30k shares over the last 12 months at an average price of US$15.79. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:EB Insider Trading Volume August 15th 2022

Insider Ownership Of Eventbrite

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that Eventbrite insiders own 4.3% of the company, worth about US$34m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Eventbrite Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Eventbrite shares in the last quarter. We don't take much encouragement from the transactions by Eventbrite insiders. The modest level of insider ownership is, at least, some comfort. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. At Simply Wall St, we found 2 warning signs for Eventbrite that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

