One ETF That's Standing Out as a Top Buy Today

Key Points

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has been a strong performer over the long term.

It invests in high-yielding dividend growth stocks, which have produced strong returns over the years.

The fund is currently having a down year.

10 stocks we like better than Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF ›

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEMKT: SCHD) has been a terrific performer over the longer term. The dividend-focused ETF has delivered a more than 10% average annualized total return in each of the last three-, five-, and 10-year periods as well as since its inception in 2011.

The past year has been a different story, as the fund's return is a negative 0.8%. However, given its past success and investment focus, it stands out as one of the top ETFs to buy today.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Focused on investing in high-performing stocks

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF tracks an index that measures the returns of 100 top high-yield dividend stocks. It screens companies based on several dividend quality characteristics, including dividend yield and five-year dividend growth rate. The fund's current holdings have an average annualized dividend yield approaching 4% (well above the S&P 500's 1.2% yield) and have grown their payouts at a more than 8% average annual rate over the last five years.

Dividend growth has historically had a meaningful impact on a stock's total return over the long term. According to data from Ned Davis Research and Hartford Funds, stocks in the S&P 500 that paid a growing dividend delivered an average annual total return of 10.2%. That was a much higher return compared to companies that didn't pay dividends (4.3%) and those that didn't increase their payouts (6.8%).

Dividend stocks are currently out of favor with investors as they focus on exciting growth sectors like AI. However, they're proven winners over the long term. That makes the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF look like a very attractive investment opportunity right now. It could produce strong total returns in the coming years as its holdings increase their payouts and investor sentiment shifts back toward these powerful long-term wealth creators.

Should you invest $1,000 in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF right now?

Before you buy stock in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $556,658!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,124,157!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,001% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2025

Matt DiLallo has positions in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.