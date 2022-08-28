One Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ) insider reduced their stake by 0.9% in the previous year

Insiders were net sellers of Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ESQ ) stock during the past year. That is, insiders sold more stock than they bought.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Esquire Financial Holdings

Notably, that recent sale by Selig Zises is the biggest insider sale of Esquire Financial Holdings shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$38.30. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

Selig Zises divested 3.30k shares over the last 12 months at an average price of US$39.02. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction! NasdaqCM:ESQ Insider Trading Volume August 28th 2022

Esquire Financial Holdings Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of Esquire Financial Holdings shares. Specifically, Independent Director Selig Zises ditched US$129k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. Overall this makes us a bit cautious, but it's not the be all and end all.

Insider Ownership Of Esquire Financial Holdings

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 18% of Esquire Financial Holdings shares, worth about US$53m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Esquire Financial Holdings Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider sold Esquire Financial Holdings shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. On the plus side, Esquire Financial Holdings makes money, and is growing profits. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. We're in no rush to buy! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For example - Esquire Financial Holdings has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

