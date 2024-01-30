News & Insights

US Markets
JPM

One Equity Partners appoints Belinfanti as new president

January 30, 2024 — 01:22 pm EST

Written by David French for Reuters ->

By David French

NEW YORK, Jan 30 (Reuters) - One Equity Partners has promoted a longtime insider to a leadership role to help run the middle-market focused private equity firm alongside founder Dick Cashin.

One Equity named Greg Belinfanti, a 17-year veteran at the firm, to the role of president, according to a statement on Tuesday, confirming an earlier Reuters report. Cashin will continue in his role as chairman of the buyout firm, which was spun out of JPMorgan Chase JPM.N in 2015.

While founder Cashin will continue to play an active role, including with the firm's investments, Belinfanti has now been tasked with helping to lead the firm's day-to-day operations.

"We talked about succession for some time and, over the last several years, we've dealt with it with increasing responsibility and increasing visibility," said Belinfanti in an interview.

"Dick's not stepping aside, and he's incredibly engaged and active on all aspects of the firm, so in our view this is evolutionary and not revolutionary," he added.

Belinfanti has been instrumental in many of One Equity's healthcare transactions since joining the firm from Lehman Brothers in 2006, and sits on the boards of portfolio companies including home-healthcare equipment provider AdaptHealth and healthcare facilities operator Ernest Health.

"Greg is an incredibly talented investment professional and a tremendous colleague who leads by example," said Cashin.

Focused on investments in the healthcare, industrials and technology sectors, the New York-based firm was originally founded in 2001 by Cashin as the private equity arm of Bank One, before JPMorgan acquired the bank in 2004.

One Equity has completed more than 300 transactions since its inception and also has offices in Chicago, Frankfurt and Amsterdam. It closed its latest flagship fund in 2022 after raising $2.75 billion.

(Reporting by David French in New York; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Matthew Lewis)

((davidj.french@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

JPM
AHCO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.