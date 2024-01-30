One Equity Partners appoints Belinfanti as new president

By David French

NEW YORK, Jan 30 (Reuters) - One Equity Partners has promoted a longtime insider to a leadership role to help run the middle-market focused private equity firm alongside founder Dick Cashin.

One Equity named Greg Belinfanti, a 17-year veteran at the firm, to the role of president, according to a statement on Tuesday, confirming an earlier Reuters report. Cashin will continue in his role as chairman of the buyout firm, which was spun out of JPMorgan Chase JPM.N in 2015.

While founder Cashin will continue to play an active role, including with the firm's investments, Belinfanti has now been tasked with helping to lead the firm's day-to-day operations.

"We talked about succession for some time and, over the last several years, we've dealt with it with increasing responsibility and increasing visibility," said Belinfanti in an interview.

"Dick's not stepping aside, and he's incredibly engaged and active on all aspects of the firm, so in our view this is evolutionary and not revolutionary," he added.

Belinfanti has been instrumental in many of One Equity's healthcare transactions since joining the firm from Lehman Brothers in 2006, and sits on the boards of portfolio companies including home-healthcare equipment provider AdaptHealth and healthcare facilities operator Ernest Health.

"Greg is an incredibly talented investment professional and a tremendous colleague who leads by example," said Cashin.

Focused on investments in the healthcare, industrials and technology sectors, the New York-based firm was originally founded in 2001 by Cashin as the private equity arm of Bank One, before JPMorgan acquired the bank in 2004.

One Equity has completed more than 300 transactions since its inception and also has offices in Chicago, Frankfurt and Amsterdam. It closed its latest flagship fund in 2022 after raising $2.75 billion.

(Reporting by David French in New York; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Matthew Lewis)

((davidj.french@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.