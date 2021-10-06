One Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) insider reduced their stake by 33% in the previous year

From what we can see, insiders were net sellers in Employers Holdings, Inc.'s (NYSE:EIG ) during the past 12 months. That is, insiders sold the stock in greater numbers than they purchased it.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Employers Holdings

The insider, Tracey Berg, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$319k worth of shares at a price of US$37.51 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$40.01. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. This single sale was just 33% of Tracey Berg's stake. Tracey Berg was the only individual insider to sell over the last year.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 9.77k shares for US$308k. On the other hand they divested 8.50k shares, for US$319k. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:EIG Insider Trading Volume October 6th 2021

I will like Employers Holdings better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 3.3% of Employers Holdings shares, worth about US$38m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Employers Holdings Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Employers Holdings insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. Our analysis of Employers Holdings insider transactions leaves us cautious. But we do like the fact that insiders own a fair chunk of the company. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Employers Holdings you should know about.

Of course Employers Holdings may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

