One Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) insider reduced their stake by 2.2% in the previous year

Looking at Dyadic International, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:DYAI ) insider transactions over the last year, we can see that insiders were net sellers. That is, there were more number of shares sold by insiders than there were purchased.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Dyadic International

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Founder, Mark Emalfarb, sold US$875k worth of shares at a price of US$5.14 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$2.88. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price. Mark Emalfarb was the only individual insider to sell over the last year.

Mark Emalfarb divested 265.90k shares over the last 12 months at an average price of US$4.72. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqCM:DYAI Insider Trading Volume August 1st 2022

Insider Ownership Of Dyadic International

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that Dyadic International insiders own 30% of the company, worth about US$24m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Dyadic International Insiders?

The fact that there have been no Dyadic International insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. Our analysis of Dyadic International insider transactions leaves us cautious. But it's good to see that insiders own shares in the company. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Dyadic International you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

