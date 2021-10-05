One Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) insider reduced their stake by 36% in the previous year

Insiders were net sellers of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc.'s (NYSE:DFIN ) stock during the past year. That is, insiders sold more stock than they bought.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Senior VP, Kami Turner, sold US$163k worth of shares at a price of US$27.10 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$34.81. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. It is worth noting that this sale was only 36% of Kami Turner's holding. The only individual insider seller over the last year was Kami Turner.

Does Donnelley Financial Solutions Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Donnelley Financial Solutions insiders own about US$29m worth of shares. That equates to 2.4% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Donnelley Financial Solutions Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Donnelley Financial Solutions shares in the last quarter. Our analysis of Donnelley Financial Solutions insider transactions leaves us cautious. The modest level of insider ownership is, at least, some comfort. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. You'd be interested to know, that we found 2 warning signs for Donnelley Financial Solutions and we suggest you have a look.

