One Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) insider upped their stake by 1.1% in the previous year

Viewing insider transactions for Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:DHIL ) over the last year, we see that insiders were net buyers. This means that a larger number of shares were purchased by insiders in relation to shares sold.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Diamond Hill Investment Group

The insider, Paula Meyer, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$99k worth of shares at a price of US$197 each. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$173). So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price. Paula Meyer was the only individual insider to sell over the last year.

Heather Brilliant purchased 736.00 shares over the year. The average price per share was US$172. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date! NasdaqGS:DHIL Insider Trading Volume August 20th 2022

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Diamond Hill Investment Group insiders own 3.7% of the company, worth about US$20m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Diamond Hill Investment Group Tell Us?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders do have a stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group and their transactions don't cause us concern. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Diamond Hill Investment Group. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Diamond Hill Investment Group (of which 1 doesn't sit too well with us!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

