One Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) insider reduced their stake by 7.9% in the previous year

Looking at Desktop Metal, Inc.'s (NYSE:DM ) insider transactions over the last year, we can see that insiders were net sellers. That is, there were more number of shares sold by insiders than there were purchased.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Desktop Metal Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Director, Leo Hindery, for US$4.8m worth of shares, at about US$19.35 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$3.99. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price. The only individual insider seller over the last year was Leo Hindery.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:DM Insider Trading Volume February 3rd 2022

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Desktop Metal insiders own 14% of the company, currently worth about US$171m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Desktop Metal Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Desktop Metal insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. It's great to see high levels of insider ownership, but looking back over the last year, we don't gain confidence from the Desktop Metal insiders selling. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Desktop Metal you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

