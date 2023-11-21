One dead, three injured in shooting at Ohio Walmart - local media

Adds Walmart statement, hospital spokesperson

Nov 20 (Reuters) - At least one person was killed and three people were injured on Monday in a shooting at a Walmart store in Beavercreek, Ohio, WHIO television reported, citing its reporters on the scene, as witnesses told media a man opened fire with an assault rifle.

Three patients from the shooting being treated at a nearby trauma center, a hospital spokesperson said.

Beavercreek police said they responded to the shooting and that there was no was longer any threat to the public. Beavercreek is a city of about 46,000 people just east of Dayton.

The building was cleared and secured and "there is no active threat at this time," police said on the social media platform X, without releasing any details about possible casualties.

Pictures of the scene showed a phalanx of police cars with their lights flashing had converged on the store.

"I was literally just shopping for Thanksgiving stuff and this guy walked right past me with an assault rifle and started shooting," one woman said in a video posted on social media, adding she could not determine whether anyone was wounded or killed.

"I ran ... He shot like 10 times ... I'm so lucky to be alive," she said tearfully.

Another witness on social media described the shooter as a "tall, young white guy" carrying an Army bag.

"My nerves are shot right now," she said.

WHIO and the Dayton Daily News quoted witnesses with similar accounts.

Soin Medical Center in Beavercreek received three patients, said Catherine Morris, a spokesperson for parent company Kettering Health.

Walmart directed all queries to law enforcement.

"We're heartbroken by what's happened at our Beavercreek, Ohio store. This remains a developing situation, and we're working closely with investigators on the scene," the retail giant said in a statement.

Police said they would release more information when it became available.

(Reporting by Daniel Trotta. Editing by Gerry Doyle)

((daniel.trotta@reuters.com;))

