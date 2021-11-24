One dead, three injured after gas leak at Spanish nuclear plant

Contributor
Nathan Allen Reuters
Published

One person has died and three have been taken to hospital after a carbon dioxide leak at the Asco nuclear power plant in the Spanish region of Catalonia, local emergency services said on Thursday.

MADRID, Nov 24 (Reuters) - One person has died and three have been taken to hospital after a carbon dioxide leak at the Asco nuclear power plant in the Spanish region of Catalonia, local emergency services said on Thursday.

A fault in the plant's fire prevention system caused the gas leak, which was not linked to any radioactive material, the regional fire service posted on Twitter.

(Reporting by Nathan Allen; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((n.allen@thomsonreuters.com; +34 617 792 131;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters