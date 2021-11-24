One dead, three injured after gas leak at Spanish nuclear plant

MADRID, Nov 24 (Reuters) - One person has died and three have been taken to hospital after a carbon dioxide leak at the Asco nuclear power plant in the Spanish region of Catalonia, local emergency services said on Thursday.

A fault in the plant's fire prevention system caused the gas leak, which was not linked to any radioactive material, the regional fire service posted on Twitter.

(Reporting by Nathan Allen; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((n.allen@thomsonreuters.com; +34 617 792 131;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.