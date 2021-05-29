US Markets

One dead, four taken to hospital after shooting near Toronto

Steve Scherer Reuters
OTTAWA, May 29 (Reuters) - Police in the Peel region near Toronto said on Saturday one person was killed and four were transported to hospitals in the Toronto area "in various conditions" after a shooting.

Police said in a statement on Twitter they had no information on suspects in the shooting, adding that the homicide bureau would take over the investigation. There were no further details.

Local reports said the shooting took place inside Chicken Land, a family-run take-out restaurant in a small strip mall.

