One dead after explosion at CATL plant in China

One person was killed and six were seriously injured in an explosion at a factory in China operated by a unit of battery maker Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd (CATL), authorities said on Friday.

Jan 8 (Reuters) - One person was killed and six were seriously injured in an explosion at a factory in China operated by a unit of battery maker Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd 300750.SZ (CATL), authorities said on Friday.

The blast occurred on Thursday evening in a workshop belonging to CATL subsidiary Guangdong Brunp Recycling Technology in the city of Ningxiang, in the southern province of Hunan, the city government said on its official Weibo account.

A further 14 people suffered minor injuries and all the injured were taken to hospital, with none in a life-threatening condition, it added.

Brunp said on Friday that the explosion happened after waste aluminium foil caught fire in the workshop and that the blaze had been promptly extinguished.

In a statement, it apologised for the social impact of the accident, expressed its condolences to the victims and their families and vowed to ensure safe production in future.

Daiwa Capital Markets said in a note the facility was an old factory with the capacity to produce 15,000 tonnes per year of cathode precursors for CATL's lithium-ion batteries, but noted Brunp also had a newer and much larger plant.

It therefore expected a limited impact on the company.

CATL's Shenzhen-traded shares closed down 2.1% on 404.50 yuan ($62.55) on Friday.

($1 = 6.4670 Chinese yuan renminbi)

