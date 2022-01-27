One Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) insider upped their stake by 67% in the previous year

Insiders were net buyers of Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CYCN ) stock during the past year. That is, insiders bought more stock than they sold.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when CEO, Interim CFO Peter Hecht bought US$2.7m worth of shares at a price of US$3.28 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$1.20 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. Peter Hecht was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

Peter Hecht purchased 1.82m shares over the year. The average price per share was US$2.81. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:CYCN Insider Trading Volume January 27th 2022

Cyclerion Therapeutics is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Insider Ownership of Cyclerion Therapeutics

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. From looking at our data, insiders own US$2.3m worth of Cyclerion Therapeutics stock, about 4.4% of the company. I generally like to see higher levels of ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Cyclerion Therapeutics Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Cyclerion Therapeutics shares in the last quarter. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. We'd like to see bigger individual holdings. However, we don't see anything to make us think Cyclerion Therapeutics insiders are doubting the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Cyclerion Therapeutics. To help with this, we've discovered 6 warning signs (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Cyclerion Therapeutics.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.