One CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ:CVAC) insider upped their stake by 71% in the previous year

From what we can see, insiders were net buyers in CureVac N.V.'s (NASDAQ:CVAC ) during the past 12 months. That is, insiders acquired the stock in greater numbers than they sold it.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

CureVac Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The insider Dietmar Hopp made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$97m worth of shares at a price of US$16.97 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$7.52). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. Dietmar Hopp was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership Of CureVac

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It's great to see that CureVac insiders own 9.0% of the company, worth about US$127m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About CureVac Insiders?

The fact that there have been no CureVac insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Judging from their transactions, and high insider ownership, CureVac insiders feel good about the company's future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for CureVac you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

