This Is the One Crypto You'll Regret Not Buying Right Now

Right now, there's extreme fear in the cryptocurrency market. The CoinMarketCap crypto fear and greed index is at 19 (out of a possible 100), suggesting that many market participants are ready to throw in the towel on Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC).

But that would most likely be a mistake. A price tag near $83,000 might sound hefty for a volatile digital asset during a time of extreme market uncertainty. However, Bitcoin is trading at a significant discount from an all-time high of $109,000 less than two months ago. If history is any guide, this might be one of your last opportunities to buy it at such a bargain price.

What are the Bitcoin bears saying?

Understandably, the current fear, uncertainty, and doubt (FUD) over tariffs, trade wars, and a possible recession have many people on tenterhooks these days. Add in the fact that someone you know might be getting fired from the U.S. government thanks to the Department of Government Efficiency, and it can be scary.

No wonder, then, that the Bitcoin bears are out in force these days. According to a new report on the crypto market from 10X Research, Bitcoin's price might fall all the way to $73,000 before it recovers. And a number of prominent crypto investors such as Arthur Hayes are now suggesting it could even drop below $70,000.

But so what? That was almost the exact price that Bitcoin was trading at on Election Day, so it just means that we're back to November 2024 with it.

We've gone through a period of extreme euphoria under the Trump administration, and now we're experiencing a period of extreme fear. It's "animal spirits" at work, and it is likely having a direct impact on your daily mood -- all the more so if you have signed up for Bitcoin price alerts on your phone.

Bitcoin's history of market resilience

Keep in mind: Over the past 15 years, Bitcoin has always been able to rally from dips and major market declines. According to Cathie Wood of ARK Invest, it has experienced five distinct periods in its history when it has lost 77% or more of its value. And each time, it has bounced back better than before to hit a new all-time high.

Over just about any four-year period you want to choose, Bitcoin has been one of the best-performing assets in the world. In fact, in the decade from 2011 to 2021, it was the best-performing asset in the world, and it wasn't even close. Crypto was also the best-performing asset class in the world last year, led by Bitcoin prices more than doubling.

From this perspective, the current downturn in Bitcoin is not nearly as disastrous as some would suggest. Past performance is no guarantee of future results, of course, but the digital coin's historical record should give you some comfort right now.

Catalysts for 2025

Best of all, Bitcoin has two strong catalysts. The first of these is increased institutional adoption. This simply means that large institutional investors -- including investment firms, Wall Street banks, pension funds, and sovereign wealth funds -- are now investing in it.

According to Coinbase Global, over 1,000 large institutional investors (those with over $100 million in assets under management) now have bought Bitcoin via the new spot Bitcoin ETFs. And according to the latest 13F filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the amount that is being invested in them by these institutional investors is over $38 billion, up from just $12 billion in the previous quarter.

The second big catalyst is the recent announcement of the new Strategic Bitcoin Reserve, which will hold the U.S. government's supply of the digital coin. Granted, the rollout of the reserve in March was underwhelming to many, given that it did not formally commit the government to buying Bitcoin on the open market.

However, the White House did leave the door open to future purchases, as long as buying can be conducted in a "budget neutral" way. In short, if the government can find some way to buy Bitcoin without using taxpayer funds, it will. Options include shifting budgets away from other asset classes, such as the gold reserve or securities.

The original concept for the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve called for the U.S. government to buy 200,000 coins per year for the next five years, so this buying -- if it ever materializes -- could be massive. In fact, Michael Saylor, the founder and executive chairman of Strategy (the company formerly known as MicroStrategy), is now calling on the government to buy 25% of all bitcoins in circulation by the year 2035. That would move the needle, for sure.

How long will it take for Bitcoin to rebound?

With the current market volatility, it's difficult to predict where Bitcoin will end the year. But according to online prediction markets such as Polymarket, it's probably lower than you expected. Bitcoin now has a roughly 30% chance of hitting $150,000 this year, and only a 17% chance of hitting $200,000. And if you're expecting it to reach $1 million in 2025, well, there's only a 3% chance of that happening, according to Polymarket's polling.

That's why you really need to take a long-term approach to Bitcoin. The crypto has finally tipped into the mainstream and is now experiencing a wave of institutional adoption. It's becoming increasingly integrated into the global financial system and now has the support of the U.S. government at the very highest level. For me, that's a green light to load up on Bitcoin right now.

Dominic Basulto has positions in Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.