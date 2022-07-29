One Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) insider reduced their stake by 9.4% in the previous year

Looking at Crown Crafts, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CRWS ) insider transactions over the last year, we can see that insiders were net sellers. That is, there were more number of shares sold by insiders than there were purchased.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Crown Crafts Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The insider, E. Chestnut, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$297k worth of shares at a price of US$6.93 each. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$6.53. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern. E. Chestnut was the only individual insider to sell shares in the last twelve months.

E. Chestnut ditched 100.00k shares over the year. The average price per share was US$6.86. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqCM:CRWS Insider Trading Volume July 29th 2022

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 11% of Crown Crafts shares, worth about US$7.0m, according to our data. Overall, this level of ownership isn't that impressive, but it's certainly better than nothing!

So What Do The Crown Crafts Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Crown Crafts shares in the last quarter. We don't take much encouragement from the transactions by Crown Crafts insiders. We also note that, as far as we can see, insider ownership is fairly low, compared to other companies. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Crown Crafts. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with Crown Crafts and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

