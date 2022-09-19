One Crescent Energy Company (NYSE:CRGY) Analyst Just Lifted Their Revenue Forecasts By A Meaningful 17%

Shareholders in Crescent Energy Company (NYSE:CRGY) may be thrilled to learn that the covering analyst has just delivered a major upgrade to their near-term forecasts. The analyst has sharply increased their revenue numbers, with a view that Crescent Energy will make substantially more sales than they'd previously expected.

After the upgrade, the one analyst covering Crescent Energy is now predicting revenues of US$2.7b in 2022. If met, this would reflect a decent 15% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Prior to the latest estimates, the analyst was forecasting revenues of US$2.3b in 2022. The consensus has definitely become more optimistic, showing a nice gain to revenue forecasts. NYSE:CRGY Earnings and Revenue Growth September 19th 2022

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that Crescent Energy's revenue growth is expected to slow, with the forecast 31% annualised growth rate until the end of 2022 being well below the historical 114% growth over the last year. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenue shrink 6.5% per year. So it's clear that despite the slowdown in growth, Crescent Energy is still expected to grow meaningfully faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The highlight for us was that the analyst increased their revenue forecasts for Crescent Energy this year. The analyst also expects revenues to perform better than the wider market. Given that the analyst appears to be expecting substantial improvement in the sales pipeline, now could be the right time to take another look at Crescent Energy.

These earnings upgrades look like a sterling endorsement, but before diving in - you should know that we've spotted 4 potential warning signs with Crescent Energy, including concerns around earnings quality. For more information, you can click through to our platform to learn more about this and the 2 other warning signs we've identified .

Another thing to consider is whether management and directors have been buying or selling stock recently. We provide an overview of all open market stock trades for the last twelve months on our platform, here.

