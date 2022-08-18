One Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) insider reduced their stake by 2.1% in the previous year

Looking at Copart, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CPRT ) insider transactions over the last year, we can see that insiders were net sellers. That is, there were more number of shares sold by insiders than there were purchased.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Copart Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Co-CEO & Director, A. Adair, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$25m worth of shares at a price of US$147 each. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$130. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels. A. Adair was the only individual insider to sell over the last year.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below! NasdaqGS:CPRT Insider Trading Volume August 18th 2022

Insider Ownership Of Copart

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Copart insiders own 9.8% of the company, currently worth about US$3.0b based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Copart Insider Transactions Indicate?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. While we feel good about high insider ownership of Copart, we can't say the same about the selling of shares. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in Copart, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

