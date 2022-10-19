One Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX) insider upped their stake by 0.6% in the previous year

From what we can see, insiders were net buyers in Compass Therapeutics, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CMPX ) during the past 12 months. That is, insiders acquired the stock in greater numbers than they sold it.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Compass Therapeutics Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Co-Founder Thomas Schuetz made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$85k worth of shares at a price of US$2.83 each. That implies that an insider found the current price of US$3.00 per share to be enticing. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider bought shares at close to current prices. Thomas Schuetz was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

Thomas Schuetz bought 306.41k shares over the last 12 months at an average price of US$2.60. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does Compass Therapeutics Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Compass Therapeutics insiders own about US$23m worth of shares. That equates to 7.7% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Compass Therapeutics Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Compass Therapeutics we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For example, Compass Therapeutics has 5 warning signs (and 3 which shouldn't be ignored) we think you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

