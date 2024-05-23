One Click Group Shareholders Approve New Constitution

UUV Aquabotix Ltd. (AU:1CG) has released an update.

One Click Group Limited (ASX:1CG) announced that its shareholders have approved an amended Constitution during the Annual General Meeting on May 23, 2024. The updated Constitution is now available following the meeting. One Click Group, a growing Australian fintech platform, continues to expand its offerings in online tax, lending, and other financial services, aspiring to be a comprehensive solution for Australians managing their financial and life administrative tasks.

For further insights into AU:1CG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.