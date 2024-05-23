News & Insights

Stocks

One Click Group Shareholders Approve New Constitution

May 23, 2024 — 11:17 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

UUV Aquabotix Ltd. (AU:1CG) has released an update.

One Click Group Limited (ASX:1CG) announced that its shareholders have approved an amended Constitution during the Annual General Meeting on May 23, 2024. The updated Constitution is now available following the meeting. One Click Group, a growing Australian fintech platform, continues to expand its offerings in online tax, lending, and other financial services, aspiring to be a comprehensive solution for Australians managing their financial and life administrative tasks.

For further insights into AU:1CG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.