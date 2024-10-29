One Click Group Reports Record Growth and Secures Funding

News & Insights

One Click Group Limited, a rapidly growing finance and life admin platform, has reported a record quarterly revenue of $4.3 million, reflecting a 23% increase year-on-year. With over 165,000 registered users, the company is focused on expanding its product offerings beyond tax services and recently secured $3.25 million in new funding. This financial boost, along with strong user growth, positions One Click Group for continued success in managing customers’ financial needs through its innovative platform.

