One Click Group Ltd. Shareholders Approve All Resolutions

UUV Aquabotix Ltd. (AU:1CG) has released an update.

One Click Group Limited successfully conducted its Annual General Meeting, where all proposed resolutions were passed by shareholder poll. As a rapidly growing fintech platform, One Click Life continues to expand its range of services, including online tax, lending, wills, and private health insurance, aiming to become a comprehensive financial life management hub. The company has also developed One Click Verify for digital identity verification as part of its service offerings.

For further insights into AU:1CG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.