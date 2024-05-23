News & Insights

One Click Group Ltd. Shareholders Approve All Resolutions

May 23, 2024 — 01:57 am EDT

UUV Aquabotix Ltd. (AU:1CG) has released an update.

One Click Group Limited successfully conducted its Annual General Meeting, where all proposed resolutions were passed by shareholder poll. As a rapidly growing fintech platform, One Click Life continues to expand its range of services, including online tax, lending, wills, and private health insurance, aiming to become a comprehensive financial life management hub. The company has also developed One Click Verify for digital identity verification as part of its service offerings.

