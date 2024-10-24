One Click Group Lists New Securities on ASX

UUV Aquabotix Ltd. (AU:1CG) has released an update.

One Click Group Limited has announced the successful application for the quotation of 174,074,075 fully paid ordinary securities on the Australian Securities Exchange, effective October 25, 2024. This development is part of previously announced transactions, offering potential investment opportunities for market participants. Investors keen on expanding their portfolio may find this an intriguing prospect.

