News & Insights

Stocks

One Click Group Announces Key Shareholder Meeting

November 17, 2024 — 07:07 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

UUV Aquabotix Ltd. (AU:1CG) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

One Click Group Limited has announced a General Meeting for its shareholders, scheduled for December 17, 2024, at their Nedlands, WA office. Shareholders are encouraged to vote on important matters affecting their shares either in person, online, or by proxy. This meeting represents a crucial opportunity for stakeholders to influence the future direction of the company.

For further insights into AU:1CG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.