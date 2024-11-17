One Click Group Announces Key Shareholder Meeting

UUV Aquabotix Ltd. (AU:1CG) has released an update.

One Click Group Limited has announced a General Meeting for its shareholders, scheduled for December 17, 2024, at their Nedlands, WA office. Shareholders are encouraged to vote on important matters affecting their shares either in person, online, or by proxy. This meeting represents a crucial opportunity for stakeholders to influence the future direction of the company.

