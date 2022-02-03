One Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN.A) insider upped their stake by 8.7% in the previous year

Insiders were net buyers of Clearway Energy, Inc.'s (NYSE:CWEN.A ) stock during the past year. That is, insiders bought more stock than they sold.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Clearway Energy

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when President Christopher Sotos bought US$53k worth of shares at a price of US$26.26 per share. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (US$30.31), we still think insider buying is a positive. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

Christopher Sotos bought a total of 4.00k shares over the year at an average price of US$25.41. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:CWEN.A Insider Trading Volume February 3rd 2022

Does Clearway Energy Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Clearway Energy insiders own about US$13m worth of shares. That equates to 0.2% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Clearway Energy Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no Clearway Energy insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Insiders own shares in Clearway Energy and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Clearway Energy. When we did our research, we found 3 warning signs for Clearway Energy (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

