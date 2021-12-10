One Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) insider upped their stake by 2.1% in the previous year

Insiders were net buyers of Cincinnati Financial Corporation's (NASDAQ:CINF ) stock during the past year. That is, insiders bought more stock than they sold.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Cincinnati Financial

The Independent Director Dirk Debbink made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$100k worth of shares at a price of US$117 each. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$115 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. Dirk Debbink was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

Dirk Debbink bought 1.66k shares over the last 12 months at an average price of US$111. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:CINF Insider Trading Volume December 10th 2021

Insider Ownership of Cincinnati Financial

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that Cincinnati Financial insiders own 3.2% of the company, worth about US$596m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Cincinnati Financial Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about Cincinnati Financial. That's what I like to see! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Cincinnati Financial. For example - Cincinnati Financial has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

