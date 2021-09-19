One Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) insider reduced their stake by 4.3% in the previous year

Viewing insider transactions for Ciena Corporation's (NYSE:CIEN ) over the last year, we see that insiders were net sellers. This means that a larger number of shares were sold by insiders in relation to shares purchased.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Ciena Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Senior Vice President of Global Products & Services, Scott McFeely, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$109k worth of shares at a price of US$54.56 each. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$53.14. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern. The only individual insider seller over the last year was Scott McFeely.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:CIEN Insider Trading Volume September 19th 2021

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that Ciena insiders own 0.9% of the company, worth about US$77m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Ciena Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Ciena shares in the last quarter. Our analysis of Ciena insider transactions leaves us cautious. But we do like the fact that insiders own a fair chunk of the company. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To assist with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Ciena.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

