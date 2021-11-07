One Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) insider reduced their stake by 56% in the previous year

Looking at Church & Dwight Co., Inc.'s (NYSE:CHD ) insider transactions over the last year, we can see that insiders were net sellers. That is, there were more number of shares sold by insiders than there were purchased.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Church & Dwight Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The insider, Steven Cugine, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$1.5m worth of shares at a price of US$86.67 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$88.78. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. We note that the biggest single sale was 56% of Steven Cugine's holding. The only individual insider seller over the last year was Steven Cugine.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:CHD Insider Trading Volume November 7th 2021

Insider Ownership of Church & Dwight

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Church & Dwight insiders own about US$45m worth of shares. That equates to 0.2% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Church & Dwight Insiders?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. Our analysis of Church & Dwight insider transactions leaves us cautious. But it's good to see that insiders own shares in the company. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for Church & Dwight and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

