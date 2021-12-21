One Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) insider upped their stake by 148% in the previous year

Looking at Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CERE ) insider transactions over the last year, we can see that insiders were net buyers. That is, there were more number of shares purchased by insiders than there were sold.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings

The Independent Director Gabrielle Greene-Sulzberger made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$275k worth of shares at a price of US$13.06 each. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (US$31.91), we still think insider buying is a positive. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqCM:CERE Insider Trading Volume December 21st 2021

Insider Ownership of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. From our data, it seems that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings insiders own 0.1% of the company, worth about US$5.5m. Overall, this level of ownership isn't that impressive, but it's certainly better than nothing!

So What Do The Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. The transactions are fine but it'd be more encouraging if Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings insiders bought more shares in the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings. For example, Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings has 5 warning signs (and 2 which don't sit too well with us) we think you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

