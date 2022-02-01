One Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) insider reduced their stake by 11% in the previous year

Viewing insider transactions for Brookdale Senior Living Inc.'s (NYSE:BKD ) over the last year, we see that insiders were net sellers. This means that a larger number of shares were sold by insiders in relation to shares purchased.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Brookdale Senior Living

The insider, George Hicks, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$152k worth of shares at a price of US$6.02 each. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$5.29. So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it. George Hicks was the only individual insider to sell over the last year.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:BKD Insider Trading Volume February 1st 2022

Brookdale Senior Living Insiders Are Selling The Stock

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at Brookdale Senior Living. Specifically, insider George Hicks ditched US$152k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. Overall this makes us a bit cautious, but it's not the be all and end all.

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 1.1% of Brookdale Senior Living shares, worth about US$11m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Brookdale Senior Living Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider hasn't bought Brookdale Senior Living stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. We're in no rush to buy! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Brookdale Senior Living. Be aware that Brookdale Senior Living is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is concerning...

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

