One Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC) insider upped their stake by 23% in the previous year

Insiders were net buyers of Brady Corporation's (NYSE:BRC ) stock during the past year. That is, insiders bought more stock than they sold.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Brady Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The President Russell Shaller made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$435k worth of shares at a price of US$43.50 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$42.94). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. Russell Shaller was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership Of Brady

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that Brady insiders own 10% of the company, worth about US$215m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Brady Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no Brady insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Judging from their transactions, and high insider ownership, Brady insiders feel good about the company's future. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in Brady, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

