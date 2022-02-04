One Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) insider upped their stake by 40% in the previous year

From what we can see, insiders were net buyers in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc.'s (NYSE:BXMT ) during the past 12 months. That is, insiders acquired the stock in greater numbers than they sold it.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Director Henry Nassau for US$982k worth of shares, at about US$32.73 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$30.79. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Henry Nassau.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:BXMT Insider Trading Volume February 4th 2022

There are always plenty of stocks that insiders are buying. So if that suits your style you could check each stock one by one or you could take a look at this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Blackstone Mortgage Trust insiders own about US$61m worth of shares. That equates to 1.2% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Blackstone Mortgage Trust Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Blackstone Mortgage Trust shares in the last quarter. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders do have a stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust and their transactions don't cause us concern. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Blackstone Mortgage Trust. Be aware that Blackstone Mortgage Trust is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 2 of those are potentially serious...

But note: Blackstone Mortgage Trust may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.