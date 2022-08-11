One BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) insider reduced their stake by 14% in the previous year

From what we can see, insiders were net sellers in BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc.'s (NYSE:BJ ) during the past 12 months. That is, insiders sold the stock in greater numbers than they purchased it.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Executive VP & COO, Jeff Desroches, sold US$999k worth of shares at a price of US$67.22 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$70.81). When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. We note that the biggest single sale was only 14% of Jeff Desroches's holding. Jeff Desroches was the only individual insider to sell shares in the last twelve months.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:BJ Insider Trading Volume August 11th 2022

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last three months saw significant insider selling at BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings. Specifically, Executive VP & COO Jeff Desroches ditched US$999k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings insiders own 0.9% of the company, worth about US$90m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Tell Us?

An insider hasn't bought BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. On the plus side, BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings makes money, and is growing profits. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. We're in no rush to buy! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings. To assist with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

